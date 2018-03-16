Rao Anwar's arrest: Sindh IG assures SC of headway in a few days

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heard the Naqeebullah killing case at the Karachi registry today.



Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of terrorism and killed on January 13 on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later determined to be a fake encounter.

Appearing before the court, Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja asked for more time to trace Anwar, who has been absconding in the case.

After the chief justice asked how much time the Sindh Police require, Khawaja claimed that substantial progress will be made in the next two to three days. Chief Justice Nisar then directed Khawaja to submit a progress report in court at the next hearing on Monday, which will be held in Islamabad.

Moreover, during today's hearing, no one from the Airports Security Force (ASF) appeared in court despite a summons related to Anwar's botched attempt to flee the country in late January.



Khawaja informed the court that they have received CCTV videos from the Karachi and Islamabad airports regarding Anwar's escape attempt.

No evidence Rao Anwar left country: Sindh IG

Speaking to the media, Khawaja said he has not found any evidence to suggest that Anwar has left the country.

The Sindh IG said he has asked the court for more time to arrest Anwar, adding that whatever Anwar is doing is wrong and he should appear in court now.

Addressing the media outside the court, Naqeebullah's father expressed complete satisfaction with the court proceedings. Denying reports of a 'deal' with Anwar, he said they will continue to appear in court until Anwar is arrested.

At the last hearing of the case on Wednesday in Islamabad, the Supreme Court revealed that Anwar, who has been absconding in the case, has reportedly sent another letter seeking to unfreeze his bank accounts.

Moreover, it was reported late Wednesday that the Federal Investigation Agency has begun probing Anwar's accounts.



A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, had taken suo motu notice of the case.



At a hearing on February 13, the court had revealed Rao's first letter claiming innocence and seeking an impartial inquiry.