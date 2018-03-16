Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan to replace Sohail Aman as Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Friday announced that Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will be the next Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).



Air Marshal Khan will take over the reins of command on March 19.

He is currently serving as Director General Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters and as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support). Previously Air Marshal Khan has served as Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) and Director General C4I at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Born on December 23, 1962, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was commissioned in GD(P) Branch in December 1983 and received the coveted Sword of Honour, Best Pilot Trophy and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal from PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

During his tenure of service, he has held various Command and Staff appointments including Command of a Fighter Squadron, a Tactical Attack Wing, Base Commander of two elite F-16 Bases and Air Officer Commanding of Regional Air Command.

Air Marshal Khan is a qualified Flying Instructor and a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Command and Staff College, Jordan, Air War College, Faisal and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The Air Officer has flown various training and fighter aircraft including F-16, F-6, FT-5, T-37 and MFI-17.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).



Reacting to the news, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor shared a congratulatory message on Twitter.

The chief military spokesperson delivered "best wishes from Pakistan Armed Forces," and wished the new air chief "good luck for carrying forward the baton".

