Karachi gas explosion triggers high-rise building fire, child dead, four injured

An apartment is seen on fire in Karachi in this undated screengrab. — Geo News





Two fire engines and a snorkel used in operation.

Woman and young girl injured, shifted to hospital.

IG Sindh orders immediate police response, evacuation.

KARACHI: A gas explosion sparked a fire in a residential building near Hyderi in North Nazimabad on Saturday, leaving a child dead and four others injured as the blaze damaged multiple flats on the 10th floor, rescue officials said.

Rescue officials said the body of the child was recovered from the debris, bringing the death toll in the incident to one. Four people, including a woman and a girl, were injured in the incident. Three of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and were shifted to the hospital.

According to police and rescue officials, the explosion occurred inside a flat on the 10th floor. The blast damaged the roof of a flat on the ninth floor and also affected the building’s lift.

The fire spread to four flats on the 10th floor, prompting an immediate evacuation of the building. Police said the residential complex was cleared following the incident.

Rescue 1122 personnel entered the building to carry out rescue operations. Initially, a snorkel had not reached the scene, but later four fire tenders, one bowser and snorkel vehicles were deployed to control the blaze.

Authorities said electricity to the building was disconnected as a precaution, while Rescue officials confirmed that all residents were safely evacuated.

After several hours of firefighting efforts, officials said the blaze had been brought under control and cooling operations were underway.

SSP Central Dr Imran Khan was present at the site, and the surrounding road was cleared for emergency operations.

Police and other relevant authorities have begun collecting evidence and conducting a search of the affected area to determine the exact cause of the explosion.