Relive the 90s with My Tamagotchi Forever app

If you are one of the 90s kids who kept themselves busy by taking care of their virtual pets in a small and pocketable device, then prepare yourself to be smitten by nostalgia.

BANDAI NAMCO is bringing nostalgia with the launch of the My Tamagotchi Forever app, a revival of the classic Tamagotchi game 90s kids loved dearly.

Tamagotchis were little digital pets that lived inside a small handheld device. However, what made them interesting is that they were on a real schedule, needing food and attention on a daily basis. If you ignored your Tamagotchi for a few days, it would die. It was a high stakes game.

Eventually, the fad died as did many a Tamagotchi.

However, the app seeks to bring back the trend with the use of Augmented Reality (AR) elements in taking care of your virtual pet. However, just like the classic game, the app allows you to feed, interact, and play with your pet.

You can check out the trailer below or head straight to the app here.








