Eight officials dismissed in Intezar murder case

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Ameen Yousafzai dismissed on Friday eight officials, including three inspectors, of the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC)in relation to the Intezar Ahmed murder case.



Intezar Ahmed was killed after the ACLC officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

The action was taken after the final police inquiry report signed by the DIG CIA on the murder case was released.

The inspectors dismissed from job included Inspector Tariq Mehmood, Inspector Tariq Raheem, and Inspector Azhar Ahsan, according to a police order.

The officials were dismissed because the officials instead of following Intezar’s vehicle opened fire on it.

The order further said that the officials used personal weapons along with official arms, while a private car was used instead of a police mobile.

Following the murder of the youth in January, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder of Intezar.

CCTV footage

The CCTV footage of Intizar's murder first surfaced on January 28 — two weeks after police allegedly shot him dead in Karachi.

It showed the 19-year-old's car being intercepted by another one from the front, while a third vehicle and a motorcycle also arrive at the scene, stopping to the left of his car.

Apart from these, another motorbike stays at a little distance to the right side of Intezar's car.

Shortly after the 19-year-old's vehicle is signalled to go, it is shot at from the back, the footage revealed. The plain-clothed personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fire shots at Intezar's vehicle.

Video also showed that none of the police personnel at the spot is uniformed.