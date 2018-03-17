NAB records statements of 5 officials over Imran's use of helicopters

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recorded statements of five government officers over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s use of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter.



According to sources, NAB recorded statements of four administration officers and civil aviation officer.

Moreover, administration department also submitted a list comprising names of people who have travelled in the helicopter. Other documents showed that the helicopter was purchased on November 22, 2007.

On Wednesday, NAB had summoned FATA's former secretary of administration Hassan Muhammad Yousufzai, who is presently serving as FATA's law and order secretary, to record his statement over the matter.

He had been serving as the secretary of administration when Imran had allegedly used the government helicopters for personal trips.

The Civil Aviation Authority and Administration Department had previously submitted their records to the bureau.

On March 8, sources had informed Geo News that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wing of NAB had obtained details of Imran's use of government helicopters from the provincial administration department and the purchase agreement for the helicopters.