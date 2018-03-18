Driver of ride-hailing service shot dead in Karachi

File Photo

KARACHI: A firing incident Saturday night near the metropolis' Nagan Chowrangi left one person dead, rescue officials said, in what has emerged as the second reported case of a ride-hailing service's driver being shot dead.

According to Dr Rizwan, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Central District, the incident does not appear to be a robbery but a case of personal enmity since someone from inside the car opened fire.



The police officer noted that the deceased was identified as Shahnawaz, 50, who used to work for ride-hailing app Uber.

A nine-millimetre (9 mm) pistol was used to kill him, he added.

Dr Rizwan added that the deceased, a former employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was shot three times.

Earlier, in Rawalpindi, a Careem driver, Sajawal Ameer, was shot late Monday night and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital the next morning.

Police are investigating the case.