Driver of ride-hailing service shot dead in Karachi

Sunday Mar 18, 2018
KARACHI: A firing incident Saturday night near the metropolis' Nagan Chowrangi left one person dead, rescue officials said, in what has emerged as the second reported case of a ride-hailing service's driver being shot dead.
According to Dr Rizwan, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Central District, the incident does not appear to be a robbery but a case of personal enmity since someone from inside the car opened fire.
The police officer noted that the deceased was identified as Shahnawaz, 50, who used to work for ride-hailing app Uber.
A nine-millimetre (9 mm) pistol was used to kill him, he added.
Dr Rizwan added that the deceased, a former employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was shot three times.
Earlier, in Rawalpindi, a Careem driver, Sajawal Ameer, was shot late Monday night and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital the next morning.
Police are investigating the case.
