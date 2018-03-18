Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Driver of ride-hailing service shot dead in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: A firing incident Saturday night near the metropolis' Nagan Chowrangi left one person dead, rescue officials said, in what has emerged as the second reported case of a ride-hailing service's driver being shot dead.

According to Dr Rizwan, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Central District, the incident does not appear to be a robbery but a case of personal enmity since someone from inside the car opened fire.

Careem captain shot dead in Rawalpindi

Sajawal Ameer booked his last ride with two passengers at 10pm on Monday, after which his bullet-riddled body was found on Tuesday morning

The police officer noted that the deceased was identified as Shahnawaz, 50, who used to work for ride-hailing app Uber. 

A nine-millimetre (9 mm) pistol was used to kill him, he added.

Dr Rizwan added that the deceased, a former employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was shot three times.

Earlier, in Rawalpindi, a Careem driver, Sajawal Ameer, was shot late Monday night and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital the next morning.

Police are investigating the case. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

 Updated 10 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

Updated 10 hours ago
Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

 Updated 13 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM