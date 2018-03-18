Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Sunday that the Pakistan Peoples Party cannot exclude the possibility of either seat adjustment or contesting the general elections in 2018 with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

While speaking to media in Sukkur, Shah said that there is no last word in politics, adding that Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari getting along with each other will be a good sign.

The opposition leader while responding to a question did not exclude the option of any possible alliance with the PTI, saying that anything can happen in this regard.

Khursheed Shah also expressed optimism regarding PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman being elected the leader of the Opposition.

The ruling PML-N lost the race to appoint their favoured candidates to the top Senate slots as Sadiq Sanjrani, an opposition-backed candidate from Balochistan, was appointed Senate chairman in March.

Sanjrani, an independent, had been backed by the PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The PPP nominated Senator Sherry Rehman for the post of Senate opposition leader, the party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had confirmed.



Bilawal said the PPP will be making history by nominating the first woman to lead the opposition and expressed hope for her victory.