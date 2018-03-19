Supreme Court halts hiring at PIMS, NIRM

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court froze all inductions in National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday.



The orders were given as the apex court took up a suo motu case regarding the theft of medicines from hospitals.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar inquired from Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, the state minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), why a head has not been appointed at PIMS yet.

The CADD minister informed the court that the post of the executive director was abolished after which it was formed again.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan lamented that the capital’s biggest hospital is being run without a head.

The additional attorney general (AAG) informed the court that a summary for appointing the heads of PIMS and Polyclinic has been sent to the prime minister's office. He added that the premier, who is abroad, will return today and approve the summary in a day or two.

The chief justice remarked that they can summon the prime minister’s principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad to ask him about the matter.

Addressing Chaudhry, the chief justice remarked that the number of hours wasted on political rallies can be spent on work, adding that on one hand Parliament's quorum is left incomplete and on the other, your office work is lacking as well.