Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

KARACHI: The interior ministry on Monday accepted the plea for security from former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s upon his return to Pakistan to appear before the special court in the high treason case.

In a notification, the interior ministry responded to the plea by Musharraf’s lawyer requesting security, mentioning that it is willing to provide security to him.

The notification in its response to the letter sought the details of the former president’s travel itinerary and ‘his stay here in Pakistan so that necessary foolproof security arrangements can be made for him well in time’.

In reaction to the notification, Musharraf's lawyer expressed reservations over the security arrangements to be provided by the government.

On Friday, the special court hearing the treason case against former president Musharraf ordered the federal government to put special measures in place to bring the ex-military ruler back from the United Arab Emirates.

During the hearing, the special court asked the former president’s lawyer to write an application to the interior ministry seeking arrangements and security for Musharraf’s return for hearing.

The former president’s advocate in his arguments said that an application was sent to the interior ministry for security arrangements.

In the petition, it was stated that the former president faced security threats.

The court had ordered that the interior ministry should take action for the arrest of the former military ruler through the Interpol.

The special court had also asked the interior ministry to take action to revoke National Identity Card and passport of the former military ruler.

The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.