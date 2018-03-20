Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Javeria Khan century gives Pakistan opening win against Sri lanka

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Pakistan strode to a 69-run win over Sri Lanka in the first of a three-match ODI series as Javeria Khan scored her second one-day international century on Tuesday.

Khan guided her side to 250/6 in 50 overs. The spinners then struck at regular intervals as the Sri Lankan reply was clipped at 181 in 45.2 overs.

The middle-order batsman finished unbeaten on 113 in 142 balls, with 15 fours.

Natalia Pervaiz made an ODI debut, contributing an unbeaten 21 in 20 balls, including the innings’ only six, straight down the ground.

With their openers sent back early in the reply, Sri Lanka might have hoped their No.3 too would make a dent on the scoreline, and Chamari Athapaththu, having taken her time to settle in, was in terrific touch.

Pakistan did not allow the new batters to settle in. Shashikala Siriwardene (44 in 46 balls) attempted to rally the tail, but with half the Sri Lankan line-up back even before the 100 came up, her valiant effort could only prolong the innings.

Maroof had three wickets, while Sandhu, who finished with economical figures of 10-3-19-1, also chipped in with a runout.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Social media reacts to Peshawar-Quetta thriller

Social media reacts to Peshawar-Quetta thriller

 Updated 57 minutes ago
PSL winning battle of perception for Pakistan

PSL winning battle of perception for Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
PSL playoffs: Pakistan takes another step towards revival of cricket in country

PSL playoffs: Pakistan takes another step towards revival of cricket in country

 Updated 4 hours ago
ICC overturns ban, clears Rabada to play against Australia

ICC overturns ban, clears Rabada to play against Australia

 Updated 9 hours ago
Messi reveals why he used to vomit on pitch

Messi reveals why he used to vomit on pitch

 Updated 9 hours ago
Wasim Akram breaks down his picks for top local players during PSL

Wasim Akram breaks down his picks for top local players during PSL

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Rain threatens first PSL elimination match in Lahore

Rain threatens first PSL elimination match in Lahore

 Updated 10 hours ago
PSL escapades: Foreign commentators tour Lahore’s 'breathtaking' old city

PSL escapades: Foreign commentators tour Lahore’s 'breathtaking' old city

 Updated 13 hours ago
Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards

Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM