Google gives users demo of games before downloading them

Google Play Instant now lets users play a trial version of the game before downloading them.



The announcement was made during the ongoing Game Developer Conference, which is currently taking place in San Francisco.

With this new option, users can go to the App Store, select a game, play a trial version and then decide whether they want to download it or not.

For now, there are a handful of games available such as Clash Royale, Words with Friends 2, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and more. The list is likely to grow gradually as more developers come on board.

Users can take the trial by tapping on the 'Try Now' button, which lets you play some initial levels of the game.

There is also a new 'Arcade' option where users can find related YouTube videos or news about a particular game.

To get the new feature, users have to install or update their current app and it should be available to everyone soon as Google promises that Google Play Instant will be available “on more than 1 billion Android devices worldwide”, according to the blog post written by Google Play Instant Product Manager Jonathan Karmel.