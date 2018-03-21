Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
AFP

19 dead as bus plunges off Philippine cliff

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

Nineteen people were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus lost control and plunged off a cliff in the central Philippines. Photo: Michael Mulingbayan
 

MANILA: Nineteen people were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus lost control and plunged off a cliff in the central Philippines, police said Wednesday.

The bus, which was heading to the capital Manila, skidded off a mountain road on Mindoro island late Tuesday, said regional police spokeswoman Imelda Tolentino.

Rescue workers were pulling the dead and injured from the vehicle, which landed at the bottom of a wooded ravine, she added.

"Police are investigating why the driver lost control -- whether there was mechanical trouble or the driver fell asleep," Tolentino told AFP.

Police photos showed rescuer workers clambering down the cliff to reach the bus, which lay on its side amongst trees and grass about 15 metres (49 feet) below the road.

The accident occurred near Sablayan town, which is about 195 kilometres (121 miles) south of Manila.

Road accidents are common in the Philippines, where poorly maintained buses and poorly-trained drivers form the backbone of land transport options.

In 2010, 41 people died, including five foreigners, when a packed bus plunged into a deep ravine in the northern Philippines. Another 31 people perished in a bus crash in the country´s north in April last year.

Public transport regulators said Wednesday they may suspend the franchise of the operator of the bus involved in the most recent disaster.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

 Updated an hour ago
Two Americans, one Russian blast off for ISS from Kazakhstan

Two Americans, one Russian blast off for ISS from Kazakhstan

 Updated an hour ago
Palestinian teen girl on trial for striking Israeli soldier reported to agree plea deal

Palestinian teen girl on trial for striking Israeli soldier reported to agree plea deal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

 Updated 5 hours ago
India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections

India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections

 Updated 9 hours ago
Suspect in Austin bombings is dead: police

Suspect in Austin bombings is dead: police

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Boko Haram militants return Nigerian schoolgirls

Boko Haram militants return Nigerian schoolgirls

 Updated 11 hours ago
At least 32 killed, 52 injured in Kabul bombing: Afghan health ministry

At least 32 killed, 52 injured in Kabul bombing: Afghan health ministry

Updated 4 hours ago
Tonga bans rugby, boxing for girls 'to preserve dignity'

Tonga bans rugby, boxing for girls 'to preserve dignity'

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM