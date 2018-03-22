Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Security forces foil suicide attack in Quetta

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

QUETTA: Security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack in Kuch Mor area of Quetta, sources informed Geo News Thursday morning. 

The timely action of the security forces led to the attacker being killed, sources said, adding that the suicide vest was attached to the attacker's body. 

Officials of the bomb disposal squad successfully neutralised the explosives vest. 

On December 19, Quetta security forces had foiled a terror bid by diffusing a 20 kilogramme (kg) improvised explosive device (IED).

According to police, the IED was found by the law enforcement authorities at a roadside in the city's remote area of Kalli Tarkha. 

The 20-kg bomb was in an empty tin. The bomb disposal squad immediately diffused the bomb. Police said an investigation has started into the case.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 4 hours ago
Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM