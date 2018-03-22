Security forces foil suicide attack in Quetta

QUETTA: Security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack in Kuch Mor area of Quetta, sources informed Geo News Thursday morning.



The timely action of the security forces led to the attacker being killed, sources said, adding that the suicide vest was attached to the attacker's body.

Officials of the bomb disposal squad successfully neutralised the explosives vest.

On December 19, Quetta security forces had foiled a terror bid by diffusing a 20 kilogramme (kg) improvised explosive device (IED).

According to police, the IED was found by the law enforcement authorities at a roadside in the city's remote area of Kalli Tarkha.

The 20-kg bomb was in an empty tin. The bomb disposal squad immediately diffused the bomb. Police said an investigation has started into the case.