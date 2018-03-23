Facebook data fiasco: A timeline by Cambridge Analytica

Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix (L) speaks during the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, November 9, 2017. Mark Zuckerberg, the president, founder, and CEO of Facebook, (R) speaks during an interview with Reuters at the University of Bogota, Bogota, Colombia, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes and Jose Miguel Gomez/Files

Cambridge Analytica, which is at the centre of a controversy over harvested personal data about Facebook users, on Thursday, released a timeline highlighting its relationship with Global Science Research (GSR) and whistleblower Christopher Wylie.



Aleksandr Kogan, who runs GSR, designed a personality quiz that was taken by a few hundred thousand people but the app on which it ran also collected details about all of their Facebook 'friends' without their knowledge or consent.



That data was then used in a targeted digital ad campaign in support of Donald Trump's successful run for the US presidency, Cambridge Analytica's CEO Alexander Nix told an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel Four news.

Cambridge Analytica's timeline also revealed contractual and legal agreements made in the name of its associated entity, SCL Elections.

August 2013

Christopher Wylie begins part-time at SCL Elections.

May 2014

Starts a research project with GSR.

July 2014

Wylie stops working with the company.

Late 2014

Legal action against Wylie for breach of contract and potential intellectual property theft.

August 2015

Wylie signs legal document to say he holds no company material.

December 2015

- The Guardian reports GSR data was in breach of Facebook's terms of service, and potentially the Data Protection Act.

- Facebook contacts companies to understand the data and asks to delete it.

July 2016

GSR seeks to verify company has deleted all of their data.

August 2016

Takes legal action against GSR for licensing illegally acquired data.

November 2016

Reaches a settlement with GSR.

March 2017

- Completes an internal audit to confirm all GSR data (including all derivatives and backups) have been deleted. Certifies to Facebook that company holds no data from GSR.

- Britain's Information Commission (ICO) officials visit company's London office.

September 2017

ICO writes to Cambridge Analytica about processing data on U.S. nationals in the UK.

October 2017

ICO writes to Cambridge Analytica about alleged work on the Brexit campaign.

2018

- ICO requests access to company's systems, says a whistleblower informed company still holds GSR data. Reiterates company deleted all GSR data and certified it to Facebook; offers to share all information on interactions with GSR.

- Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica and SCL's accounts, pending further investigation.