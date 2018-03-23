Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 23 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

CJP takes notice of grid station's construction on public park in Lahore

By
Riaz Shakir

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Friday of the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) move to construct a grid station on a public park.

The Supreme Court has summoned the Water and Power Development Authority chairman and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general on Saturday (tomorrow).

A two-member bench, headed by the chief justice, will hear the case at the Lahore Registry.

The apex court has also summoned the provincial information secretary and senior member of the Board of Revenue. 

CJP reprimands DG LDA for uprooting park on Ishaq Dar’s directions

DG LDA said Dar had directed him over the phone to make the road

On Thursday, Chief Justice Nisar had reprimanded LDA DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman for allowing a portion of a park to be uprooted for the construction of a road leading to former finance minister Ishaq Dar's residence in the city and ordered the DG LDA to restore the park within 10 days.

The apex court had also issued directives to recover the cost of the park's restoration from the senator. 

Today, the district administration started work on digging up the road so the park area can be extended once more. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

Updated 11 hours ago
Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM