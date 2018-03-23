Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 23 2018
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Sindh government on Pakistan Day announced a 60-day reduction in the sentence of convicts imprisoned in the province's jails. Photo: Geo News file 

KARACHI: Sindh government on Pakistan Day announced a 60-day reduction in the sentence of convicts imprisoned in the province's jails. 

Inspector General of Prisons Nusrat Manghan made the announcement earlier today. 

The reduction of sentence, however, does not apply to prisoners convicted of terrorism or the Pakistan Penal Code Rule 16.

The 78th Pakistan Day was celebrated across the country today. An awe-inspiring parade in the capital's Shakarparian ground marked the beggining of the day. 

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country, and the national flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils, which come under the provincial government, remained closed except for essential services.

Comments

