Sarfraz becomes youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

30-year-old Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title last year, was conferred with the award by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair at the Governor House in Karachi.

Former captain Younis Khan was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz earlier today as nation celebrated Pakistan Day.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and former captain Younis Khan photographed on Friday after receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz at the Governor House in Karachi.

Two other cricketers Misbah ul Haq and Shahid Afridi were also nominated by the government to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz this year.



Before them, only four cricketers had received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for their services which include Javed Miandad in 1992, Inzamam ul Haq in 2005, Mohammad Yousuf in 2011, and Saeed Ajmal in 2015.

Speaking to Geo.tv after receiving the award, Sarfaraz said such an honour would encourage him to do more for the country.

“It is matter of great honour for me and my family,” Sarfraz told Geo.tv.

“Whatever I am today is because of Pakistan and I will continue to serve my country in every capacity I am in,” he said, adding that this award was very encouraging for a youngster like him.