Sana Mir, Nahida Khan power Pakistan to series sweep

DAMBULLA: The Pakistan bowling attack rattled Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the ICC World Championship one-day international series to help Pakistan complete a 3-0 sweep with a 108-run win in Dambulla.



Pakistan posted 215/9 on the back of a steady Nahida Khan innings from the top and useful contributions from Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen and Nida Dar, which was followed by a brilliant bowling show that shot Sri Lanka out for 107 in 41.3 overs.

Mir was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, finishing with 4/27, while Sandhu ended with 3/18.

Chasing 216, Nipuni Hansika and Chamari Polgampola, Sri Lanka’s openers, added 49 runs for the first wicket in 13 overs. It was slow going, but steady on the whole. Polgampola was the first to fall, for 10 in 40 balls, to Sandhu off the first ball of the 14th over.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Pakistan lost their first wicket early when Kumari clean bowled Muneeba Ali for 19.

Nahida then joined hands with Javeria Khan to forge a 63-run stand for the second wicket. Their association was broken when Siriwardena had Javeria caught for a 45-ball 30 by Kumari.

Nahida looked steady in her approach and continued to keep the scoreboard moving. But her innings came to end when she was trapped in front by Inoka Ranaweera. Nahida scored 46 in 76 balls, hitting five of them for fours. It was the top score of the innings.

Maroof (26), Ameen (21), Dar (20) and Mir (16) did exactly what they were asked to, and took the team’s total past the 200 mark, which proved to be more than enough on the day.