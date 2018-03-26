Hope Sattar won't challenge ECP's decision in court: Subzwari

KARACHI: MQM-P Bahadurabad faction’s Faisal Subzwari on Monday said he hoped Dr Farooq Sattar would not challenge the ECP's decision to remove him as the party's convener.



Addressing a press conference here in Karachi, Subzwari said that the party had wanted to resolve internal conflicts before the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision today, however, Sattar had insisted to wait for the regulatory body's verdict on the party convenership case.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled, earlier today, that Sattar would no longer serve as the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).



Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad faction Faisal Subzwari pictured while addressing a press conference in Karachi on March 26, 2018. Photo: Geo News 1

A five-member bench of ECP had also dismissed Sattar's petition challenging the jurisdiction of ECP in the case and nullified the intra-party elections of MQM, in which Farooq Sattar was elected as the party chief.

Subzwari, during his press conference, said the ECP's verdict had made it very clear where the party's name, flag, electoral symbol and office belonged.

However, the politician also stressed that he and other leaders of the party were part of the same organisation.

"We don't want to accept any divide in MQM-P," he said. "We are inviting Farooq Sattar, and will extend this invitation in person too, to join hands to take the party forward."

He further said that the leaders of the party will hold a consultative meeting following Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's return to the city.