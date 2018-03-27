Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 27 2018
By
Ahmer Rehman
,
Qamar Ali

Police take custody of most wanted suspect Raees 'Mama' at Karachi airport

By
Ahmer Rehman
,
Qamar Ali

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Korangi police took custody of most wanted suspect Raeesuddin alias Mama at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport on March 27, 2018. Photo: Geo News file
 

KARACHI: Korangi police took custody of most wanted suspect Raeesuddin alias 'Mama' at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport in the wee hours of Tuesday. 

The suspect, a former sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Korangi, was wanted for in multiple murders, extortion, and China cutting. Raees is also the primary accused in the Chakra Goth attack on a police van that left three police personnel dead and 27 injured.

Raees was arrested by the Interpol in Malaysia in January this year after his red warrant was issued, sources informed Geo News. His name had been added to the Exit Control List on the request of intelligence agencies in 2015, investigative sources added.

The arrested suspect is also said to be the front man of Hammad Siddiqui — the primary accused in the Baldia Town incident.

Raees allegedly played an important role in sectarian and ethnic target killings. He is also accused of earning millions of rupees through China cutting in Bagh-e-Korangi in Mehran Town.

According to information received by investigative sources, the suspect was also involved in the targeted killing of workers of the Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H). Raees was also allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Mullah Rajoo, the Shershah commander of the infamous Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch.

