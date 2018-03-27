PM, CJP meeting to fuel speculation: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khurshid Shah shared his thoughts on a surprise one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, which took place at the Supreme Court building earlier today.



Speaking in Geo News’ programme Capital Talk, Shah told host Hamid Mir that although there is nothing ‘extraordinary’ about such a meeting, the timing of such a happening is unusual and would fuel speculation in the current climate.

“There were similar meetings between the PM and CJP during our tenure as well. The timing of the meeting, however, is unusual and will fuel speculation and doubts [in the prevailing climate]. There are many ongoing cases against the government,” said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.

On Nawaz Sharif’s recent comments about the ‘Memogate’ case, Khurshid Shah said that the former prime minister had told him a few months ago that he “made a mistake by [becoming part] of the Memogate case” against the PPP government and Husain Haqqani.

The opposition leader prayed for recovery of the ailing Begum Kulsoom and said Nawaz should be allowed to go to the United Kingdom to see his wife.

“There should not be any double standards. Nawaz should be allowed to go abroad. Not allowing him to do so will generate more sympathy for him.”

Expressing his concern at the worsening depreciation of the rupee, the PPP leader said Prime Minister Abbasi should invite the opposition for talks on the economic crisis, adding that his party would attend the talks if invited.

“The dollar will rise to [between] PKR 120 and 122 by June. This is what happens when you grow the economy on debts.”

Shah said that he has asked Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari to summon a core meeting to discuss the matter of a caretaker prime minister.

The seasoned politician added that he has a name in mind for caretaker PM, and that he has also talked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf about it.