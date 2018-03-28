Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

Caroline Sunshine. Photo: Getty Images

Former Disney star 21-year-old Caroline Sunshine has joined the White House press team as an assistant according to CNN.



Sunshine is the latest media figure to join the ranks of famous television faces, after CNBC host Larry Kudlow joined earlier this month as head of the White House National Economic Council and John Bolton, a Fox News analyst, who will be the next national security adviser.

She is best known for her role in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up opposite Zendaya about teenage dancers where she played the role of Tinka Hessenheffer. In 2010 she starred in the movie Marmaduke alongside Owen Wilson. Recently she starred in the Lifetime movie, Mommy, I Didn't Do It.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team”, it said in a statement released by White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

“Prior to her internship at the White House, Carolina interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party,” the statement continued.”