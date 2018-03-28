Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
By
Jawad Shoaib

Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

By
Jawad Shoaib

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed commissioner Karachi to issue a notification on the retail price of milk, stating it should be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1.

According to the court orders, the price of milk will be kept at Rs85 per litre until the end of this month (March). 

Earlier in the day, a meeting of milk retailers and wholesalers was chaired by Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan where both the groups agreed on Rs94 as the price for per-litre milk.

During the hearing, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said the new price cannot be readily applied as concerns of people from low-income backgrounds should not be overlooked.

The price of milk went up from Rs85 to Rs100 per litre, following a dispute between retailers and wholesalers.

Milk crisis: Government's mismanagement, burden on Karachi consumers

Caught between power games of the 'milk mafia', citizens continue to suffer from the supply crisis

Amid the dispute, the retailers had complained of being unable to break even after purchasing milk at Rs95 per litre from wholesalers and having to sell it at the government-approved price of Rs85 per litre.

“Wholesalers are selling [milk] at a price nine rupees above what the government has set,” a retailer had told Geo News. “We have stopped purchasing [from the wholesalers] since yesterday.”

The power power games of the milk mafia had left the citizens to suffer as Karachi’s daily milk demand of 4.5 million litres was faced with a deficit supply of at least a million litres. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI will take to the streets if PML-N gets NRO, says Fawad Chaudhry

PTI will take to the streets if PML-N gets NRO, says Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

 Updated 2 hours ago
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM