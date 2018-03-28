Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

New party will be 'gift' to people of Balochistan: CM Bizenjo

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Balochistan Cheif Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is expected to be a part of the new political party. Photo: Geo News file
 

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said he will make the announcement about a new political party and its members on Thursday.  

"The new party will be a gift and a surprise for the people of Balochistan," Bizenjo said.

The chief minister will hold a press conference tomorrow to make the announcement.    

Sources had earlier informed Geo News that the new party has been named United Muslim League and will include Bizenjo along with 32 members of the provincial assembly.

All paperwork for the creation of the party has been completed after consulting constitutional and legal experts, sources had added.

Bizenjo took the office of the provincial chief minister on January 13, after former CM Sanaullah Zehri stepped down ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

Bizenjo, who represented Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in the election for CM, secured 41 out of the total 51 votes cast.

Bizenjo is the third chief minister of the province in four-and-a-half years.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI workers protest following Imran’s arrival in Quetta

PTI workers protest following Imran’s arrival in Quetta

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Rao Anwar remanded in police custody in fake FIR case

Rao Anwar remanded in police custody in fake FIR case

 Updated an hour ago
Fawad Hassan Fawad, Salman Rafique appear before NAB Lahore

Fawad Hassan Fawad, Salman Rafique appear before NAB Lahore

 Updated an hour ago
Opponents fear PML-N will come to power again: Saad Rafique

Opponents fear PML-N will come to power again: Saad Rafique

 Updated 2 hours ago
No judicial NRO or judicial martial law in the works: CJP

No judicial NRO or judicial martial law in the works: CJP

Updated 2 hours ago
Vintage Vespa fans cling to the past in Pakistan

Vintage Vespa fans cling to the past in Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Hyderabad residents still deprived of clean drinking water

Hyderabad residents still deprived of clean drinking water

 Updated 2 hours ago
New political party launched in Balochistan

New political party launched in Balochistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz says PM can seek explanation from CJP over remarks about meeting

Nawaz says PM can seek explanation from CJP over remarks about meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM