New party will be 'gift' to people of Balochistan: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said he will make the announcement about a new political party and its members on Thursday.

"The new party will be a gift and a surprise for the people of Balochistan," Bizenjo said.

The chief minister will hold a press conference tomorrow to make the announcement.



Sources had earlier informed Geo News that the new party has been named United Muslim League and will include Bizenjo along with 32 members of the provincial assembly.



All paperwork for the creation of the party has been completed after consulting constitutional and legal experts, sources had added.

Bizenjo took the office of the provincial chief minister on January 13, after former CM Sanaullah Zehri stepped down ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

Bizenjo, who represented Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in the election for CM, secured 41 out of the total 51 votes cast.

Bizenjo is the third chief minister of the province in four-and-a-half years.