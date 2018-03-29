Only gained, did not lose anything in PM meeting, observes CJP

PM Abbasi meets CJP Saqib Nisar on Tuesday evening.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Thursday that he has only gained, and not lost anything, during his meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday evening.

Hearing the suo motu case regarding illegal construction in Murree, the chief justice, addressing the petitioners' counsel Latif Khosa, stressed to have faith in him and that he would not let down his fraternity or the institution [Supreme Court]. He said his job was to listen to the pleas of every 'faryadi' (complainant).

"The prime minister came with a plea, and it is my duty to hear everyone’s requests. I didn’t go to the PM house or the Secretariat. They came to visit me," said Justice Nisar.



"Our task is to hear complaints of the public. Will not let you and my community down," the chief justice observed. He added that he grants an audience to the many complainants who call upon him.



In a statement following Tuesday's two-hour-long surprise meeting between the chief justice and prime minister, the Supreme Court spokesperson said Prime Minister Abbasi expressed keen interest in providing all possible assistance in revamping the judicial system of Pakistan as visualised by the chief justice.



The prime minister assured the chief justice of providing all necessary resources to the judiciary to enable it to provide the people with easy access to speedy and inexpensive justice.



A day later, on Wednesday, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that work is underway on the directives of the court and issues will be resolved soon especially after his meeting with the prime minister.

Hearing a case pertaining to medicines and injections being stolen from hospitals in Islamabad, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that court orders are being implemented quickly.

All the matters are being resolved quickly since the meeting yesterday. "God willing, nothing will come to a standstill now," the chief justice added.