Meeting with PM to bear positive outcomes, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Wednesday that work is underway on the directives of the court and issues will be resolved soon especially after his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi yesterday (Tuesday).



The CJP was heading the bench hearing a case pertaining to medicines and injections being stolen from hospitals when he made these remarks.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General said that following the court orders the ministry concerned has sent the summary regarding hospital executives in Islamabad to the Establishment Division.

Upon this, the Cheif Justice Nisar remarked that the court orders are being implemented quickly. All the matters are being resolved quickly since the meeting yesterday. "God willing, nothing will come to a standstill now," the chief justice added.

On Tuesday, a one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Cheif Justice Nisar was held at the Supreme Court building.

In a statement following the two-hour-long meeting, the Supreme Court spokesperson said that PM Abbasi expressed keen interest in providing all possible assistance in revamping the judicial system of Pakistan as visualised by the chief justice. He assured the chief justice of providing all necessary resources to the judiciary to enable it to provide the people with easy access to speedy and inexpensive justice.



"The Honourable Prime Minister also highlighted the difficulties of the Federal Board of Revenue and the Tax Department on account of pendency of litigation involving revenue in different Courts. The Honourable Chief Justice assured the Honourable Prime Minister that he will look into the matter and such litigation shall be fast-tracked," said the statement.