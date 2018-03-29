PM announces grant for Benazir Income Support Programme

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi - File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has announced a grant of Rs1 billion for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).



Speaking at the launch ceremony of Graduation Program and Endowment Fund of BISP in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the government would continue to support those programme which are aimed at poverty reduction and giving the people suitable skills for employment.

He also said the BISP has been doing an excellent job in enabling people to find jobs and playing a part in the development of society.

The prime minister said the PML-N led government, since coming into power has also increased the budget of BISP by fifty per cent and the cash transfer amounts to each individual were also raised at the same level. He hoped that the next government which will come into power will continue to support the programme as the current one had.

Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon said the BISP is the leading programme in the world in terms of achievement of social goals.

She further added the education programme will help poor women to overcome poverty by standing on their feet and empower them financially to start their own businesses.