pakistan
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz says PM can seek explanation from CJP over remarks about meeting

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the prime minister, if he deems fit, can seek an explanation from the chief justice over his remarks made today (Thursday).

Nawaz was referring to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar’s comments from earlier in the day in which he used the word 'faryadi' (complainant) while addressing the petitioners' counsel Latif Khosa during the hearing of the suo motu case regarding illegal construction in Murree. 

During the hearing, the chief justice had said that his job was to listen to the pleas of every 'faryadi' (complainant). "The prime minister came with a plea, and it is my duty to hear everyone’s requests. I didn’t go to the PM house or the Secretariat. They came to visit me," Justice Nisar had said.

Talking to journalists at the corruption hearing against him, Nawaz said the chief justice should not have said what he did, adding that every state institution should stay within its constitutional limits.

The three-time premier claimed he never interfered in any other institution’s business. “I never violated my constitutional mandate,” he claimed, pressing other institutions to do the same.

Nawaz recalled that Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh had said that there is space vacant in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. “It is highly inappropriate to use such terms for a prime minister,” lamented Nawaz.

He added that he will soon meet Abbasi.

It is very important to discuss the importance of the Constitution and sanctity of the vote. 

