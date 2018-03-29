Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Maryam Nawaz applies for ten-year UK visit visa: sources

By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday submitted her passport to a courier company to apply for a ten-year visit visa to the United Kingdom, sources told Geo News.

Maryam arrived at the courier company office, located in the G-9 sector, along with her husband Captain (retd) Safdar, according to sources.

Meanwhile, on March 22, the accountability court dismissed applications of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz seeking exemption from appearance in the trial proceedings.

The former prime minister and his daughter had through their counsel sought an exemption for a week from March 26 contending that they have to leave for London where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

The medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz was also attached to the application.

The application was turned down after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Afzal Qureshi vehemently opposed it saying the accused should not be allowed to leave the country as the trial was about to conclude.

