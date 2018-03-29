PTI workers clash upon Imran's arrival in Quetta

QUETTA: Two groups of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed with each other as the party chairman Imran Khan concluded his address at a membership drive camp in Quetta on Thursday evening.



Upon the arrival of Imran Khan at the camp, members of PTI Balochistan's Noor Mohammad Damar group chanted slogans against the party's provincial leadership.

A policeman is seen attempting to disperse raged workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Quetta. — Geo News screengrab

The clash erupted between two groups of workers after the PTI chairman left the camp near Metropolitan Corporation office, following his address with workers and supporters there.

The party activists, appeared to be disheartened by Imran's departure from the camp, burnt party flags. They used batons and pelted rocks at each other, forcing police to intervene.

Raged members of the party also tossed a chair on the PTI chief's vehicle as it passed through Airport Road.