Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A university student, who went missing five days ago, was found dead on Wednesday, after allegedly being subjected to sexual abuse.



The body of the woman, who was a student of MA English, was discovered yesterday. Initial post-mortem report of the incident revealed evidence indicating she had been raped before her death.

The body also bore marks of torture, authorities said.

The student had not returned home from her university earlier this week, after which her worried family registered an FIR with the police. There was no trace found of her, until when her body was recovered a day ago.

According to the grieving family, the deceased was a hardworking student and had recently won a laptop under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.