At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: In a tragic incident at a tourist attraction in Nawabshah on Thursday, at least eight people of a family drowned after a boat carrying them capsized.



According to the police, six bodies were fished out while the search for two people is still underway. Bodies of three women and children each were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The children were in the age bracket of five to fifteen years.

Additional Commissioner Imtiaz Rajpar said that the incident occurred at an illegal water park, which had no safety measures placed at the site, he added that the man running the tourist attraction has been taken into custody.