Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

A party banner shows Chaudhry Saqlain as PTI candidate for the National Assembly seat NA-62. — Geo News screengrab

JHELUM: An additional district and sessions judge on Thursday fined Rs 100,000 to a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Jhelum in a defamation suit.



The additional district and sessions judge Sohawa, while announcing the verdict, fined PTI leader Chaudhry Saqlain Rs100,000, and a six-month prison term in case of non-payment of fine.

Saqlain had been a PTI candidate in the election for National Assembly seat NA-62.

Chaudhry Tariq, a trader by profession, had filed the defamation suit against the PTI leader. He had contended that Chaudhry Saqlain levelled unfounded allegations against him in a local newspaper.

Saqlain, while admitting his offence, paid the fine.