Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Friday Mar 30 2018
By
REUTERS

Volkswagen storing around 300,000 diesel vehicles at US facilities

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California, US, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Volkswagen has taken parking lots to a whole new level in the United States and will not be emptying them soon.

Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 US diesel vehicles through mid-February, a recent court filing shows. The German automaker has been storing hundreds of thousands of vehicles around the United States for months.

Volkswagen has 37 secure storage facilities around the US housing nearly 300,000 vehicles, the filing from the program’s independent administrator said. The lots include a shuttered suburban Detroit football stadium, a former Minnesota paper mill, and a sun-bleached desert graveyard near Victorville, California.

VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said in a statement on Wednesday that the storage facility in Victorville, California, is one of many “to ensure the responsible storage of vehicles that are bought back under the terms of the Volkswagen” diesel settlements.

“These vehicles are being stored on an interim basis and routinely maintained in a manner to ensure their long-term operability and quality, so that they may be returned to commerce or exported once US regulators approve appropriate emissions modifications,” she said.

In total, VW has agreed to spend more than $25 billion in the United States for claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting US vehicles. The buybacks will continue through the end of 2019.

The court filing said through December 31 Volkswagen had reacquired 335,000 diesel vehicles, resold 13,000 and destroyed about 28,000 vehicles. As of the end of last year, VW was storing 294,000 vehicles around the country.

VW must buy back or fix 85 percent of the vehicles involved by June 2019 or face higher payments for emissions.

The company said in February it has repaired or fixed nearly 83 percent of covered vehicles and expects to soon hit the requirement.

Through mid-February, VW has issued 437,273 letters offering nearly $8 billion in compensation and buybacks.

In April 2017 Volkswagen was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to three felony counts and paid $4.3 billion in federal penalties.

The automaker in September 2015 admitted to circumventing the emissions control system in US diesel vehicles for vehicles sold since 2009, prompting the resignation of the company’s chief executive.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia

New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia

 Updated 17 hours ago
NASA resuming search for planets orbiting stars beyond solar system

NASA resuming search for planets orbiting stars beyond solar system

 Updated 22 hours ago
Canadian teen wins $1,000 a week for life on 18th birthday

Canadian teen wins $1,000 a week for life on 18th birthday

 Updated 2 days ago
Nine Pakistanis feature on Forbes ‘30 under 30’ Asia list

Nine Pakistanis feature on Forbes ‘30 under 30’ Asia list

 Updated 3 days ago
Traces of Nimrod found in Gwadar: report

Traces of Nimrod found in Gwadar: report

 Updated 4 days ago
The longest flights in the world

The longest flights in the world

 Updated 6 days ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM