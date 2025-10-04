$1 million Spanish treasure discovered off Florida’s treasure coast

A team of specialist divers has uncovered a long-lost Spanish treasure worth an estimated $1 million off Florida’s famous Treasure Coast.

The haul includes more than 1,000 silver and gold coins dating back to 1715, originally minted in the Spanish colonies of Bolivia, Mexico, and Peru, Sky News reported.

The treasure was part of a fleet carrying precious cargo back to Spain when it was scattered by a hurricane that wrecked the ships. What sets this discovery apart is that many coins still show clear dates and mint marks, providing invaluable information for historians studying the Spanish Empire’s maritime history.

Sal Guttoso, from the recovery company Queen Jewels, called the find “rare and extraordinary,” emphasising the historical value of each coin. Using metal detectors and careful underwater excavation, the team has managed to recover these artifacts from the seabed.

Under Florida law, treasure troves belong to the state, but salvage companies often receive permits to recover artifacts. Additionally, 20% of the recovered items must remain publicly owned for research or display.

This recent find adds to the rich legacy of the Treasure Coast, where numerous shipwrecks have yielded millions in gold and silver over the years, offering a tangible link to the Golden Age of Spanish exploration and trade.