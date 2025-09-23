Emirati researcher reveals fathering more than 100 children

Emirati researcher Saeed Musbah Al Ketbi. — X/@Sharjahnews/screengrab

Emirati researcher Saeed Musbah Al Ketbi astonished the audience when he revealed he has four wives and more than 100 children.

Speaking at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage this week, Ketbi said his focus was on instilling Al San’a — the Emirati code of values and etiquette — in his children, Gulf News reported.

“I continue to make sure they learn respect, family responsibility, and the traditions of our ancestors,” he added. His remarks quickly drew widespread reaction online.

A short video of his comments went viral on social media, gaining more than 70,000 views along with comments and well-wishes praising his health and commitment to heritage, Gulf News reported

“I am married to four wives. And I have been blessed with more than one hundred children. I still insist on instilling the values of Al San’a in all of them,” he told the audience.

The concept of Al San’a embodies values passed down through generations in the UAE.

These include respect for elders and women, generosity in hosting guests, humility, honesty, tolerance, and loyalty to family, community, and nation. It also emphasises the preservation of customs such as traditional greetings, Emirati dress, and the Arabic language.