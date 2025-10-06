Why is Sweden a country 'prescribed by doctors'?

A view shows a forest owned by Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, in this handout taken in an undisclosed location in Latvia in 2019 and obtained by Reuters on January 26, 2023. — Reuters

Feeling stressed? Anxious? In need of a mood boost? Your doctor may soon suggest Sweden.

The Nordic nation has reportedly launched a new tourism campaign that presents the country as a kind of natural remedy — one that doctors can "prescribe" to help improve wellbeing.

As reported by the BBC, the cheeky advertisement, titled The Swedish Prescription, highlights activities rooted in Swedish nature and culture that are shown to support mental and physical health.

Backed by medical experts and research from institutions like the Karolinska Institute, it promotes everything from forest walks and lake swimming to sauna sessions and coffee breaks known as fika.

The idea is based on growing scientific evidence that time in nature can help reduce stress, boost mood, and improve sleep and cognitive function. Sweden’s rich natural landscape, with more than 100,000 lakes and nearly 6,000 nature reserves, offers plenty of opportunities for these kinds of restorative experiences.

The campaign even provides a downloadable “prescription” that visitors can bring to their doctor, listing suggested activities like sky-gazing, foraging, and cold plunges.

“We live in a world of turmoil,” said Steve Robertshaw from Visit Sweden. “Many people are struggling with stress and anxiety. This is a way to highlight the benefits of Sweden’s nature and lifestyle.”

While presented with a touch of humour, the message behind the campaign is sincere: slowing down, getting outside, and reconnecting with the natural world can have a genuine impact on wellbeing, and Sweden wants to help visitors do just that.