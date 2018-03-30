Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 30 2018
Starc out of fourth South Africa Test, IPL with stress fracture

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

Mitchell Starc in action, Australia v England, 5th Test, Sydney, 4th day, January 7, 2018/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the fourth test against South Africa and the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture in his leg, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

His place in the team for the fourth test that started at the Wanderers on Friday was taken by Chadd Sayers.

Starc was due to play in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders, who paid US$1.5 million in the player auction for the injury-plagued left-arm seamer, but he became the third Australian to be withdrawn from the tournament this week.

Steve Smith and David Warner had their IPL contracts torn up this week by the Rajasthan Royals and Hyderabad Sunrisers respectively after they were found guilty of ball tampering in the third test against South Africa at Newlands.

