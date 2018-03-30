Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 30 2018
Khadija stabbing case: Lahore sessions court reduces sentence of convict

Friday Mar 30, 2018

LAHORE: A district and sessions court on Friday in its decision on an appeal shortened the sentence of the convict in Khadija stabbing case to five years from seven years.

The court, however, rejected Shah Hussain’s appeal to completely annul the sentence.

On July 29, 2017, a court in the provincial capital sentenced the main accused, Shah Hussain, for stabbing his classmate Khadija Siddiqui at least 23 times on Lahore’s Davis Road. 

The attacker had managed to flee from the scene of the crime but was captured on a mobile camera by an eyewitness. Siddiqui was saved by her driver, who had tried to overpower the attacker, forcing him to flee from the scene on May 3, 2017.

Khadija stabbing case: Appeal seeking dismissal of attempted murder charges rejected

Second appeal asking to not make pictures taken together a part of the case was also dismissed

The attack was witnessed by hundreds of people in front of a hotel on Davis Road.

A few days later, Khadija identified her attacker and got him booked on charges of attempted murder. Khadija's younger sister, whom she had gone to pick from school, was also there when she came under the brutal attack and witnessed the entire episode.

Survivor of brutal stabbing terrorised by thought of facing attacker in school exam

Khadija Siddiqui, a law graduate, was stabbed by her classmate, Shah Hussain, on Lahore's Davis Road, on May 3, 2016

After the registration of a case, the accused, Shah Hussain, requested a sessions court for bail before arrest, which was turned down. Hussain, whose father happens to be a renowned lawyer, was aided by a number of other lawyers to flee from court premises after his request was turned down.

Earlier, Sharing her story on Geo News' Aaj Shahzab Khanzada Kay Sath, Khadija had said, “..I am standing my ground because if I let go, then this would create more such avenues."

