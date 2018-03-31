Eleven West Indies players arrive in Karachi for T20Is

KARACHI: Eleven members of the West Indies squad arrived in Karachi on Saturday night, ahead of the three-match T20 international series against Pakistan.



The first group of players and officials flew into the Jinnah International Airport at 9:30pm, while the rest of the squad will arrive via another flight early tomorrow.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi tweeted about the players' arrival.

Among the players who arrived on Saturday were spinner Samuel Badree and former Peshawar Zalmi star Marlon Samuels.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Bux Mahar presented the traditional Sindhi 'Ajrak' to the Windies players at the airport to welcome them to Pakistan.

Two different flights were said to have been taken due to lack of seats for everyone on the flight from Dubai to Karachi.

The two-time World T20 champions will play Pakistan on April 1, 2 and 3.

The foreign players will depart from the stadium right after the match for the airport.

The visiting team will not be taking part in any practice session before the first game on Sunday evening. The captains will also not hold a pre-series press conference, nor will there be a photoshoot with the series trophy as is mostly the case.

West Indies' 13-member squad

On Friday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed its 13-member squad for the tour of Pakistan which will feature in three T20s on April 1, 2 and 3.

Jason Mohammed will be the captain of the squad, which includes Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Odean Smith, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

Stuart Law will be the head coach, with Alfonso Thomas and Ryan Maron as assistant coaches.

Commenting on the tour, CWI Chief Executive Officer Jonny Grave said: “Following the successful hosting of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Final in Karachi on the weekend, our squad are now en route to Pakistan for our three-match T20I series.

“This Tour is a further major step for our friends at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring their cricket back home, and we are pleased that our players and support staff have recognised this and supported this venture.”