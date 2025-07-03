Five Pakistani players secure berth in Asian Junior Squash Championship semis

Pakistani players pose for picture with their opponents in this collage of pictures. — Facebook/@PakistanSquashFederation/File

KARACHI: Pakistani players continued their impressive run at the 32nd Asian Junior Squash Championship, securing multiple victories in the quarterfinals, with five of them qualifying for the semi-finals.

In the Boys U19 category, Abdullah Nawaz dominated Wong Wing Kuen of Hong Kong with a straight-games victory 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 to advance to the semifinals.

The Boys U15 event saw two Pakistani players progress. Nauman Khan, the top seed in this age group category, defeated India’s Harshal Rana in a commanding performance with scores of 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, while Ahmed Rayan Khalil outclassed Malaysia’s Armann Merzha bin Ashraff 11-7, 11-3, 11-3.

Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan, the top seed in Boys U13, cruised past India’s Abhyuday Arora 11-2, 11-8, 11-2 to book his place in the semifinals.

In the Girls U13 category, Mahnoor Ali secured a convincing win over India’s Anika Kalanki with scores of 11-6, 11-2, 11-3. However, Sehrish Ali bowed out in the Girls U15 quarterfinals after losing to Malaysia’s Siti Syaurah A Sufian 4-11, 7-11, 2-11.

With five players reaching the semifinals across different age groups, Pakistan remains a strong contender to win multiple medals in the tournament.