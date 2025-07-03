Pakistan thrash Japan to storm into netball championship final

Pakistani and Japanese players during the semifinal of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in Jeonju-si, South Korea, on July 3, 2025. — Pakistan Netball Federation

JEONJU: Pakistan stormed into the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 with a commanding 64-39 win over Japan in the semifinal played at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju-si, South Korea, on Thursday.

The Green Shirts asserted control early, racing to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.

They maintained their grip on the game, extending the score to 34-19 by halftime, 42-28 after the third quarter, and closing out the match with a dominant 64-39 finish.

Key players including Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Amani, Parisa and Farah Rasheed delivered standout performances, contributing both defensively and offensively to secure the win.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arian, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz congratulated the team on their remarkable performance and praised the players for securing a spot in the final.

The final is scheduled to take place on Friday. Pakistan will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Maldives and Chinese Taipei.

The Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, organised under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation, is being held from June 27 to July four in South Korea.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan began their campaign in dominant fashion, outclassing Saudi Arabia with a 71-15 victory. In their second match, the Green Shirts continued their impressive run by securing a 56-32 win over Chinese Taipei.

In the third group-stage match, Pakistan overwhelmed South Korea with a commanding 91-6 scoreline. They followed it up with a dominant 79-39 victory over Japan in the fourth match.

Pakistan on Tuesday booked their place in the semifinals with a hard-fought 49-39 win over the Maldives in their fifth group-stage match, topping Group B.