Murderer of Faisalabad university student still at large

FAISALABAD: Three days have passed since the body of a young woman was found in Dijkot city of Faisalabad district, police have not yet arrested the culprits behind her reported rape and murder.



While police are probing Abida’s class fellows, an MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has suvmitted a call to attention notice in Punjab Assembly over the rape and murder.

Abida, a student of MA English at Government College University Faisalabad, went missing on March 25. Her body was recovered from Dijkot three days later on Wednesday, with initial post-mortem report suggesting she was raped before being killed.

Police’s inaction has also led to a protest by enraged class fellows of the deceased, who came out on the streets to demand justice.

Raising slogans in protest, the colleagues demanded that those responsible for the heinous crime be caught immediately and given an exemplary punishment.

In a wave of protest reminiscent of the outrage that followed the rape and murder of minor Zainab earlier this year, social media users are using the hashtag #JusticeForAbida on Twitter to demand swift action against the culprit(s).



The National Commission for Human Rights took notice of the brutal murder and summoned a report from DPO Faisalabad.

Police authorities had said they have nabbed a few people with the help of the deceased’s mobile phone data and were continuing efforts to arrest those responsible. But no real progress has been made in the case yet.

The deceased's DNA samples were sent to Lahore Forensic Laboratory.

For inaction over her alleged kidnapping, SHO Gulberg Police Station has been suspended.

According to the student’s family, she had not returned home from her university earlier this week, after which the family registered an FIR with the police. There was no trace found of her, until when her body was found two days ago.

The grieving family said the deceased was a gold-medalist and had recently won a laptop under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.