Javeria, bowlers power Pakistan to 2-1 T20I series win in Sri Lanka

Javeria Khan scored run-a-ball 38 during the match. Photo: ICC

Pakistan on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the third and final T20I at the Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club, sealing the series 2-1.



The latest victory comes after Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series during the ongoing tour.

After Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first, Pakistan were able to post 113-6 driven by run-a-ball 38 by in-form Javeria Khan. It started steadily enough for Pakistan, with Sidra Ameen and Nahida Khan putting up 33 for the first wicket. It took them seven overs to score the runs before Nahida became the first to fall, to Sugandika Kumari, for a 23-ball 19.

Diana Baif struck the big blow early on, Chamari Athapaththu back for a duck. Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka’s batting imploded as the hosts lost four wickets before the powerplay ended. Diana Baig accounted for Chamari Athapaththu, the captain, for a duck, while Sana Mir got rid of Nilakshi de Silva, and there were a host of run outs.



Hasini Perera and Anushka Sanjeewani were both back in the hut to run outs by the fifth over, and Rebecca Vandort and Siriwardena joined them in the change room soon after, dismissed the same way, leaving Sri Lanka at 34-6 two balls into the eighth over.

Sri Lanka's innings ended at a dismal 75-8.

On March 28, a record-breaking fifty by Javeria Khan helped Pakistan Women clinch a thrilling win in the first T20 international against Sri Lanka Women in Colombo.

Pakistan had chased down Sri Lanka’s total of 129 to register their highest chase in the shortest format of the game. Javeria Khan smashed the fastest T20I fifty by a Pakistani woman, scoring 52 off 36 balls to dominate the chase. She was helped along by skipper Bismah Maroof, who put up a brisk 42 off 31 balls.

Sri Lanka Women had won the second T20I.