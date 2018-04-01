KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan pictured while addressing a press conference in Lahore's Thokar Niaz Baig vicinity on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: PTI Chief Imran Khan in response to political rival Nawaz Sharif's criticism said the development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 'on the ground' and not only in advertisements.

Lashing out at the ruling party, the PTI chief said unlike Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's (PML-N) development campaigns 'only seen in advertisements,' his party's efforts were visible in KP — where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed government after being elected in 2013.

Imran was addressing the membership campaign of his party in Thokar Niaz Beg vicinity of Lahore.

Lashing out at the Sharif brothers, Imran said that Nawaz and Shehbaz were not politicians but a 'mafia' who have been using the police for 30 years.

"Chota [younger] don is the biggest drama," Imran said. "He sometimes wears hats and during the rain wears boots."

Continuing the criticism of his political rivals, the PTI chief promised that he would get the funds of Sharif family, parked abroad, back to the country if his party forms the government in the federation in the upcoming elections.

"A country can never progress when its prime minister is involved in money laundering," Imran said, adding that the green passport holds no respect in the world.

"Your captain will bowl out the wickets of all corrupt leaders in 2018's elections," Imran told his party workers, adding that his team will defeat Nawaz, Shehbaz, and Fazlur Rehman.

Imran also announced the formation of an anti-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alliance in Sindh — where the latter has a voter-stronghold.



Earlier today, while addressing a rally in Swat, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had criticised the PTI-led government in KP.

"Where did the two billion rupees for trees go?" Nawaz said, adding that the PML-N leader Amir Muqam would return the public's money if leaders had filled their pockets with it.



The former prime said that new schools, universities or hospitals had not been constructed in KP during the tenure of the PTI-led government. He also alleged that the PTI chairman has usurped the money of his aide Jahangir Tareen, who he referred to as ‘Imran’s ATM’.

"Imran, you wasted five years in lying, you are not worthy of winning elections," Nawaz said, adding that only God knows what would have happened to Pakistan had PTI won the elections