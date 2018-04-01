Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan pictured while addressing a press conference in Lahore's Thokar Niaz Baig vicinity on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

LAHORE: PTI Chief Imran Khan in response to political rival Nawaz Sharif's criticism said the development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 'on the ground' and not only in advertisements.

Lashing out at the ruling party, the PTI chief said unlike Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's (PML-N) development campaigns 'only seen in advertisements,' his party's efforts were visible in KP — where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed government after being elected in 2013. 

Imran was addressing the membership campaign of his party in Thokar Niaz Beg vicinity of Lahore. 

Lashing out at the Sharif brothers, Imran said that Nawaz and Shehbaz were not politicians but a 'mafia' who have been using the police for 30 years.

"Chota [younger] don is the biggest drama," Imran said. "He sometimes wears hats and during the rain wears boots." 

Continuing the criticism of his political rivals, the PTI chief promised that he would get the funds of Sharif family, parked abroad, back to the country if his party forms the government in the federation in the upcoming elections. 

"A country can never progress when its prime minister is involved in money laundering," Imran said, adding that the green passport holds no respect in the world.

"Your captain will bowl out the wickets of all corrupt leaders in 2018's elections," Imran told his party workers, adding that his team will defeat Nawaz, Shehbaz, and Fazlur Rehman.

Imran about to be ousted, Nawaz says in Swat rally

Nawaz calls PTI chief ‘Ilzam Khan’

Imran also announced the formation of an anti-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alliance in Sindh — where the latter has a voter-stronghold. 

Earlier today, while addressing a rally in Swat, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had criticised the PTI-led government in KP.

"Where did the two billion rupees for trees go?" Nawaz said, adding that the PML-N leader Amir Muqam would return the public's money if leaders had filled their pockets with it.  

The former prime said that new schools, universities or hospitals had not been constructed in KP during the tenure of the PTI-led government. He also alleged that the PTI chairman has usurped the money of his aide Jahangir Tareen, who he referred to as ‘Imran’s ATM’.

"Imran, you wasted five years in lying, you are not worthy of winning elections," Nawaz said, adding that only God knows what would have happened to Pakistan had PTI won the elections

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

 Updated 6 hours ago
PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 6 hours ago
India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

 Updated 9 hours ago
PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

 Updated 8 hours ago
At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM