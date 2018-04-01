Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi to visit Afghanistan on April 6: Foreign Office

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Afghanistan for a one-day visit on April 6, foreign office spokesperson informed on Sunday.

The premier would be visiting Kabul on an invitation of the Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani. During his visit to the neighboring country, Abbasi is scheduled to meet senior Afghan political leadership.

The foreign office also informed that the prime minister will be in China on April 8 on a three-day official visit.

Earlier, on February 28, the Afghan president had said that Kabul was ready for talks with Pakistan, adding that the country wants to forget the past and start a new chapter. Calling on Pakistan to hold government-to-government talks, Ghani had said the best place to hold peace talks was Kabul. 

The aim of Abbasi's meeting is to find a settlement to the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan.

'Peace in Taliban's hands'

In a message to the Taliban, the Afghan president had earlier said peace is in their hands. Ghani called on the group to accept peace and come together to save the country.

He had said the peace process and a ceasefire must be agreed upon and that Taliban must be declared a political group. 

Ghani had laid out several olive branches to the Taliban in his speech, saying the government will provide facilities and security to those who join the peace process, work on freeing prisoners, provide passports for Taliban members and their families and will issue visas, open an office for them in Kabul and work to remove sanctions against Taliban leaders.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

 Updated 6 hours ago
PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 6 hours ago
India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

 Updated 9 hours ago
PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

 Updated 7 hours ago
At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM