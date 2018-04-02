PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Opposition leader Khurshid Shah said on Monday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) aims to empower the poor segment of the society, noting that former PPP-led government raised the salaries of government employees by 125 percent.



Speaking at an event by All Revenue Sindh Employers Association, he lamented that some people have made politics as their profession.

He invited the chief justice to visit NICVD hospital to see how poor patients are being treated for free and without any reference.

Shah said that the Sindh government is waging a war against "copy culture", and he personally wants to see children get quality education all over the province.

The opposition leader further said that he doesn’t support suspension of transmissions of any news channel, including Geo News.