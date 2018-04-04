Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
APP

No load-shedding at Sehr, Iftar during Ramazan: PM

By
APP

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed the Power Division to ensure that all units of power plants remain online for uninterrupted power supply at Sehr and Iftaar during the forthcoming month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister’s directives came while he was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad. The meeting discussed issues related to the energy sector and reviewed the load management plan during the summers, particularly during the month of Ramazan.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials of concerned ministries and departments were present during the meeting.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed the reform agenda in the power sector and emphasised the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource and streamlining of the recruitment process in the Ministry of Energy.

The CCoE directed DISCOs for effective measures to reduce line losses and improvement in recovery of power dues.

KE hints at prolonged load-shedding during WI series, Ramazan

An official of the power supply company cited doubled shortfall as the reason

On Saturday, K-Electric hinted at increasing load-shedding hours in different areas of the city during the holy month.

While addressing a news conference at a local hotel, KE Communications Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement Director Sadia Dada said longer hours of power cuts could be faced by citizens during Ramazan. The shortfall is due to decrease in gas supply, Dada said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

 Updated 3 hours ago
Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM