No load-shedding at Sehr, Iftar during Ramazan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed the Power Division to ensure that all units of power plants remain online for uninterrupted power supply at Sehr and Iftaar during the forthcoming month of Ramazan.



The Prime Minister’s directives came while he was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad. The meeting discussed issues related to the energy sector and reviewed the load management plan during the summers, particularly during the month of Ramazan.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials of concerned ministries and departments were present during the meeting.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed the reform agenda in the power sector and emphasised the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource and streamlining of the recruitment process in the Ministry of Energy.

The CCoE directed DISCOs for effective measures to reduce line losses and improvement in recovery of power dues.

On Saturday, K-Electric hinted at increasing load-shedding hours in different areas of the city during the holy month.

While addressing a news conference at a local hotel, KE Communications Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement Director Sadia Dada said longer hours of power cuts could be faced by citizens during Ramazan. The shortfall is due to decrease in gas supply, Dada said.