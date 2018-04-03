Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
Man throws acid on woman for refusing marriage proposal in Gujrat

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

GUJRAT: A man threw acid on a woman at her residence in Gujrat after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Mujahid, 45 — married father of four — had proposed marriage to cousin Mehwish, 23, as a second wife numerous times. 

Both, the family and woman, had refused to accept the proposal despite increasing pressure from the accused.

Mujahid had then visited the family along with his friend and stayed the night on the pretext that he had been unable to hail a ride back home.

The accused reportedly threw acid on Mehwish's face at 6AM, while she was still asleep, before fleeing the crime scene.

The victim was immediately shifted to Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital where she is receiving medical treatment. According to a source in the hospital, the woman's face was not harmed due to the mild acid used by the attacker.

The police were able to arrest both the accused and his friend. 

